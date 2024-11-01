AGL 37.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.39%)
AIRLINK 122.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.4%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
DCL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
DFML 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
DGKC 84.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.68%)
FFBL 65.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.29%)
HUBC 103.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
MLCF 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
NBP 59.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.65%)
OGDC 175.19 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.71%)
PAEL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
PPL 145.97 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.02%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
SEARL 65.14 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.9%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.76%)
TRG 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.64%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,543 Increased By 59.5 (0.63%)
BR30 28,579 Increased By 208.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 89,476 Increased By 509.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 27,943 Increased By 115.8 (0.42%)
South Korean shares flat as gains in battery makers counter chip losses

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 2.64 points, or 0.10%
Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 11:43am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares pare early losses as Samsung Electronics rebounds

  • South Korean shares were little changed on Friday, despite weak data, as gains in battery makers countered losses in chip heavyweights. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 2.64 points, or 0.10%, at 2,558.79 as of 0316 GMT.

  • South Korea’s export growth slowed to a seven-month low in October, missing market expectations, in a sign that cooling global demand and US election uncertainty are undermining an already shaky economic recovery.

  • South Korea’s factory activity shrank for a second straight month in October, with output falling by the most in 16 months, a survey showed, adding to recent signs of a slowdown in global demand.

  • Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.84%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation rose 1.38% and 5.45%, respectively.

  • Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.34%, while peer SK Hynix lost 1.18%.

  • Among other index heavyweights, automakers and biopharmaceutical manufacturers rose, while e-commerce firms were mixed.

  • Of the total 938 traded issues, 300 shares advanced, while 584 declined.

  • Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 11.1 billion won ($8.05 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,379.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.18% lower than its previous close at 1,377.0.

  • In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 105.87.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis points to 2.930%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.9 basis points to 3.090%.

South Korean stocks

