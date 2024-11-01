AGL 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.97%)
AIRLINK 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
DGKC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
FCCL 32.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
FFBL 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
FFL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUBC 103.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
MLCF 37.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
NBP 60.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 172.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.17%)
PAEL 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 142.75 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.75%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PTC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
SEARL 64.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
TOMCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TPLP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.9%)
TRG 50.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.22%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,496 Increased By 13 (0.14%)
BR30 28,415 Increased By 43.6 (0.15%)
KSE100 89,025 Increased By 58.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 27,745 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.3%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls on Wall Street declines, stronger yen

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 09:57am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell 2% on Friday, tracking Wall Street’s decline overnight and on the yen’s strength.

The Nikkei was down 2.08% at 38,266.58 as of 0200 GMT and is poised to rise 0.9% for the week.

The broader Topix fell 1.3% at 2,660.53 and is set to post a 1.55% weekly gain.

All three US stock indexes closed lower on Thursday after Microsoft and Meta Platforms highlighted the growing artificial intelligence costs that could hit their earnings, curbing enthusiasm for megacaps that have fueled the market rally this year.

On Thursday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) maintained ultra-low interest rates as widely expected, but its less dovish remarks lifted the yen against the US dollar overnight.

A stronger yen tends to hurt exporter shares as it decreases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

“BOJ Governor (Kazuo) Ueda did not use the words he used to use yesterday, which the market took hawkish,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

At the post-meeting news conference on Thursday, Ueda said he will not say the BOJ can “afford to spend time” before deciding when to shift the policy.

Some market participants took this as the BOJ opening the doors for a rate increase as early as December.

Technology investor SoftBank Group fell 5.25% to drag the Nikkei the most. Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing slipped 2%.

Japan’s Nikkei tracks US peers lower; BOJ decision on tap

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 3.59%.

The banking index edged up 0.13% and was the only sector that rose among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Stocks that are supported by domestic demand posted smaller declines, with the energy explorers and the property sector losing 0.13% and 0.16%, respectively.

The auto sector fell 1.82%.

Tokai Tokyo’s Yasuda said the Japanese markets will remain volatile next week due to major events - the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision and the US presidential election.

