EPA for sending students with ailments on leave

LAHORE: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday instructed all the schools of special education (both public and private) located in the territorial jurisdiction of district Lahore to send those students on compulsory leave who are suffering from diseases that get triggered by poor air quality and smog.

The directives will come into force with effect from 01-11-2024 (Friday) till January 31, 2025 (Friday).

The directives shared with the media said that the schools concerned with special education should also make necessary alternative arrangements (online classes or extra classes for these children after January 31, 2025) to cover their syllabus.

The directives are especially for those children whose diseases could be worsened due to smog, such as those suffering from chest infections, throat infections, asthma, flu, cough, T.B., pulmonary problems, allergies, etc.

Punjab's Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb announced that in response to the escalating smog issues in Lahore, the provincial government has intensified strict measures. Under the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, special children and children suffering from various ailments have been advised to refrain from attending school, and all special education institutions have been instructed to implement online classes.

Dr Imran Sheikh, Director General of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has issued orders under section 6 (1) (t) of the Punjab Environmental Protection Act, 1997 in this regard.

Maryam said that the Chief Minister of Punjab had launched the "Smog Mitigation Plan" which outlines a comprehensive roadmap with assigned targets and timelines for smog reduction.

The Minister further noted that Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally monitors departmental performance daily through a smog dashboard. The government’s actions include the demolition of nine kilns and four industrial units, monitoring sand trolley filling on the riverbed of Ravi, and conducting surveillance in areas like Katar Bund Road.

She appealed to the public to cooperate with implementing the green lockdown and report any smoke emissions by calling 1373 for prompt action. She highlighted that a shift in eastern winds has significantly changed Lahore's air pollution index. According to meteorologists, the altered wind direction and speed have placed Lahore fourth on the global air pollution index, with Delhi at top score of 191, followed by Beijing at 186, Kinshasa at 178, and Lahore at 168.

Experts have also noted that the varying air quality standards of the United States and China influence the index scores. According to U.S. standards, Lahore’s pollution index stands at 169, while it registers at 109 under Chinese standards.

The Punjab government, irrespective of wind changes, has resolved to continue strict measures to reduce smog and pollution. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the administration to spare no effort in combating air pollution. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb urged the public to support the battle against smog as a united front, emphasizing that this is a matter of collective life and death, and the government alone cannot resolve it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024