Adiala Jail official directed to ensure IK being provided with all facilities

Terence J Sigamony Published 01 Nov, 2024 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Thursday, directed the deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail to ensure that Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI), is being provided with all the facilities he is entitled to according to the jail manual.

A single bench of Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi’s petition against jail authorities for discontinuing the facilities to the PTI founder.

During the hearing, the deputy superintendent informed the court that all facilities have already been provided to Imran Khan under jail rules. He submitted that lawyers and family members visited the previous day, and all facilities have been provided.

Shaheen requested the Court to ask jail officials to submit affidavit to ensure that meetings will continue without restrictions. Justice Arbab said according to jail officials, meetings were restricted due to security concerns.

The counsel explained that Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq had ordered that if there was a threat in jail, the PTI founder should be brought to the High Court. He added that after that order, they requested us to hold meetings inside the jail. He added that the PTI founder has still not been provided with newspapers.

The judge asked that is there a provision for newspapers in the jail manual? The deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail responded affirmatively, stating that newspapers are available in the jail. Then, Justice Tahir warned the deputy superintendent not to create unnecessary complications for himself and also directed that the PTI founder be provided with newspapers.

Advocate Shoaib said that the PTI founder is not even allowed to make phone calls to his sons. The deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail informed that the jail manual does not permit WhatsApp calls.

The IHC said that whether it is a WhatsApp call or any other method, you should ensure communication takes place. Shaheen added that the PTI founder was previously allowed to talk to his sons over the phone.

