Nov 01, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-11-01

Court acquits Karsaz accident accused

INP Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

KARACHI: A sessions court in Karachi on Thursday acquitted bail accused Natasha Danish in the Karsaz traffic accident case.

The accused was reached to an out-of-court settlement with the victims’ family.

Natasha was booked and arrested for recklessly driving a SUV and killing a man and his daughter in an accident on August 19 this year.

The court had earlier granted bail to the accused with Rs 100,000 surety.

The session judge also approved bail of Danish Iqbal, the husband of prime suspect in the Karsaz accident case.

A copy of the affidavit submitted to the court earlier, obtained by ARY News reads, “We have reached a settlement and have forgiven the accused. We forgive her in the name of Allah, who is the Most Merciful and Compassionate.”

A young woman and her father were killed when a SUV crashed into multiple vehicles on Karsaz road on August 19.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Aamna and her 60-year-old father, Imran. Another person injured in the accident remains in critical condition.

The suspect was first booked for killing Imran Arif, aged 60, and his daughter Amna Arif.

The police registered another case against Karsaz accident suspect after her medical reports confirmed that she was under the influence of the narcotic methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth).

Karsaz traffic accident case Natasha

