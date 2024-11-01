Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 128,513 tonnes of cargo comprising 72,804 tonnes of import cargo and 55,709 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 72,804 comprised of 55,770 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,115 tonnes of Dap & 11,919 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 55,709 comprised of 35,730 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 368 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,811 tonnes of Rice & 10,800 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 08 ships namely, Yuan Xian Fa Zhan, MT Bolan, Oocl Atlanta, Captain Grigoriy Ovchuk, Xin Fu Zhou, Flagship Tulip, Cma Cgm Congo & Star Blessing berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Xin Hai Tong 8, Independent Spirit, MT Mardan, Zhong Gu Nan Ning & Zhoung Gu Gui Yang sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them seven ships, One Reinforcement, X-Press Anglesey, Maersk Cabo Verde, Captain Dimtris, Sea Steller, Sea Quest and Zarrar Hanif are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 141,235 tonnes, comprising 100,950 tonnes imports cargo and 40,285 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,916 Containers (3,222 TEUs Imports& 1,694 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Ph-Giang Minh, KS Camellia, Sevilla Knutsen and GFS-Ruby & two more ships, Tucapel and Ginga Hawk are scheduled to load/offload Rice, Steel Coil, LNG, Container and Mogas are expected to take berths at FAP, MW-2, EETL, QICT and EVTL respectively on today 31st October, 2024.

