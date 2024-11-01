Japanese rubber futures rebound

JAKARTA/TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures snapped a six-session losing streak on Thursday, as hopes grew that top consumer China would unveil further stimulus measures for its fragile economy.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery was up 1.54% at 358.5 yen ($2.35) per kg, as of 0851 GMT. The benchmark fell 11.1% in October, the first monthly drop in three months.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery rose 40 yuan, or 0.22%, to 17,835 yuan ($2,505.65) per metric ton. The contract lost 6.8% for the month.

China is considering approving next week the issuance of over 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) in extra debt in the next few years to revive its fragile economy and the package is expected to be further bolstered if Donald Trump wins the US election, said two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Still, China’s planned fiscal package targets damaged property and local government balance sheets that weigh on the economy and fuel deflationary pressures, acting as a stabiliser rather than as the instant growth booster markets craved.

China has told its automakers to halt big investments in Europe that supports extra tariffs on Chinese-built electric vehicles, two people briefed about the matter said, a move likely to further divide Europe.