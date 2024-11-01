AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-01

Japanese rubber futures rebound

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

JAKARTA/TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures snapped a six-session losing streak on Thursday, as hopes grew that top consumer China would unveil further stimulus measures for its fragile economy.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery was up 1.54% at 358.5 yen ($2.35) per kg, as of 0851 GMT. The benchmark fell 11.1% in October, the first monthly drop in three months.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery rose 40 yuan, or 0.22%, to 17,835 yuan ($2,505.65) per metric ton. The contract lost 6.8% for the month.

China is considering approving next week the issuance of over 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) in extra debt in the next few years to revive its fragile economy and the package is expected to be further bolstered if Donald Trump wins the US election, said two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Still, China’s planned fiscal package targets damaged property and local government balance sheets that weigh on the economy and fuel deflationary pressures, acting as a stabiliser rather than as the instant growth booster markets craved.

China has told its automakers to halt big investments in Europe that supports extra tariffs on Chinese-built electric vehicles, two people briefed about the matter said, a move likely to further divide Europe.

Shanghai Futures Exchange rubber Japanese rubber

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures rebound

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

Alarming surge in Wild Poliovirus Type-1: Govts to jointly review, monitor situation

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Sindh govt jobs: SC strikes down 15-year age relief

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Release of Imran: 160 MPs say concerned at US lawmakers’ ‘intervention’

Read more stories