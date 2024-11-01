Spot rate firm in process of trading activity

LAHORE: The Spot Rate remained unchanged in process of trading activity on Thursday.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Buisnes Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,600 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

Approximately, 400 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbsas were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

