AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.28%)
AIRLINK 121.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.79%)
BOP 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.2%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.09%)
DGKC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.1%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.46%)
HUBC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.36%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4%)
KOSM 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
MLCF 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.41%)
NBP 60.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-7.35%)
OGDC 171.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.21%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 141.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.53%)
PRL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.22%)
PTC 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.85%)
SEARL 64.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TOMCL 35.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.44%)
TPLP 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TREET 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.11%)
UNITY 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,493 Decreased By -108.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 28,321 Decreased By -252 (-0.88%)
KSE100 89,214 Decreased By -1073 (-1.19%)
KSE30 27,876 Decreased By -466.8 (-1.65%)
STOXX 600 drops on tepid earnings, set for worst month in a year

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 02:10pm

Europe’s benchmark index opened lower on Thursday, and was set to record its worst monthly performance in a year, while moves were mainly powered by a mixed bag of earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.6% by 0812 GMT, falling to its lowest level in nearly two months.

The index is down 2.72% on the month, poised to drop for a second straight month and to log its worst monthly performance since October 2023.

Its previous steepest monthly drop in that period was a 1.5% decline in April.

Technology stocks dropped 1.1% on the day and were the biggest drag on the benchmark.

Overnight, results from Meta and Microsoft showed Big Tech is stepping up AI investments but the lack of quick and big returns has worried investors.

In earnings-driven moves, TotalEnergies lost 1.7% after the French oil major’s third-quarter adjusted net income hit a three-year low. BNP Paribas tumbled 6.5% after the lender reported its third-quarter results.

European shares rise as key data and US tech earnings loom

Anheuser-Busch InBev lost 3% after the Budweiser maker missed estimates for third-quarter profit, revenue and sales volume. Shell gained 1.1% after the energy giant’s quarterly profit of $6 bln beat forecasts.

Airbus rose 2.9% after the planemaker picked a successor for its jetmaking arm, while the CEO stays on.

On the data-front, Euro zone’s flash and Italy’s preliminary CPI figures are due at 1000 GMT. French preliminary inflation was at 1.5% in October, while German retail sales unexpectedly rose in September.

