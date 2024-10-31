AGL 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.04%)
BOJ keeps interest rates steady, roughly maintains price forecasts

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 10:06am
TOKYO: The Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady on Thursday and roughly maintained its forecast that inflation will hover near its 2% inflation target in coming years, signalling its readiness to continue rolling back its massive monetary stimulus.

As widely expected, the nine-member board decided to keep the BOJ’s short-term policy rate unchanged at 0.25% by a unanimous vote.

“The BOJ needs to pay due attention to the future course of overseas economies, particularly the US economy, and developments in financial markets,” the BOJ said in a quarterly outlook report.

Yen struggles before BOJ decision; dollar steady ahead of jobs data

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is expected to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.

Bank of Japan

