AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.07%)
AIRLINK 123.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
CNERGY 3.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4%)
DFML 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.92%)
DGKC 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.43%)
FCCL 32.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
FFBL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.56%)
HUBC 104.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.75%)
HUMNL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.18%)
KOSM 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.65%)
MLCF 37.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-3.19%)
NBP 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-6.48%)
OGDC 172.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.63%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 141.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.67%)
PRL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
PTC 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.46%)
SEARL 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 36.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.71%)
TPLP 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 50.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.33%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,569 Decreased By -32.6 (-0.34%)
BR30 28,469 Decreased By -104.3 (-0.36%)
KSE100 90,045 Decreased By -241.5 (-0.27%)
KSE30 28,152 Decreased By -191.3 (-0.67%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei tracks US peers lower; BOJ decision on tap

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 09:55am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average traded lower on Thursday, tracking an overnight drop in the US markets, while traders awaited the conclusion of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting due later in the day.

The Nikkei was down 0.4% at 39,134.95, as of 0219 GMT, while the broader Topix slipped 0.41% to 2,692.88.

“The Nikkei tracked the overnight declines of US equities, but the Nikkei has also retreated from gains in the previous session, which was too strong,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a two-week closing high on Wednesday.

Japan’s Nikkei hits two-week high as tech shares track Nasdaq’s record high

The Nikkei peaked in July, and has since been hostage to a volatile yen, driven by US Federal Reserve rate expectations and the dollar. The currency is still up more than 17% this year.

Japan’s markets have been hamstrung this week by political uncertainty after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition lost its parliamentary majority in the weekend election.

The make-up of Japan’s future government is in flux and may see Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and the LDP court smaller opposition parties, that favour maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy and oppose plans to raise taxes.

Thursday and signal a cautious approach to rolling back its massive monetary stimulus, as political uncertainty and jittery markets cloud the outlook.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing fell 1.5 % to drag the Nikkei the most.

Shares of Kyocera tanked 11.1% after the ceramics maker cut its annual operating profit forecast.

Advantest jumped 7% as the chip-testing equipment maker raised its annual operating profit forecast.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei tracks US peers lower; BOJ decision on tap

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Fuel adjustments on QTAs, FCAs: Nepra explains how positive financial impact will be reversed

HUBCO plans to install EV charging network across Pakistan

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

Oil prices rise on optimism over solid US fuel demand

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

SECP proposes ‘Islamic Financial Services Act’

Oct 31st deadline: TDS CC issues stern warning to non-filer traders

Read more stories