AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-31

Islamabad sectors: Senate panel concerned about missing files

Recorder Report Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 07:05am

ISLAMABAD: Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances expressed serious concern over missing files of houses located in the I-10/4 and F-11/3 sectors of Islamabad.

The committee met with Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan in the chair at Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges on Wednesday.

The Senate Committee deliberated on the missing files of houses located in the I-10/4 and F-11/3 sectors of Islamabad.

The CDA chairman apprised that there is no record of allotment or any other relevant documents in both cases.

However, the CDA has referred the matter to the FIA for further inquiry. Moreover, both cases are pending before the civil courts, and the case of I-10/4 has been decided by the court in favour of the affectee; however, its execution is pending before the court.

The committee discussed the assurance concerning the reconstruction of Ayub Bridge in Havelian, District Abbottabad, on N-35.

The NHA chairman stated that the reconstruction work has been completed and the road is open to the public.

Discussing the assurance regarding the installation of an MRI machine in the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, Special Secretary for National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Nasirud din Mashood Ahmed, apprised that the work is in process and will be completed before the end of November this year.

Concerning the assurance given by the Minister of Defence regarding the present status of work on the project to convert the land leased out to the Army Heritage Foundation into an entertainment park for the general public. The officials stated that the given assurance has been fulfilled and the land has been converted into an entertainment park.

Furthermore, the committee discussed the assurance given by the Minister of State for Finance and Revenue regarding cutting expenses to provide relief to the general public. Officials informed that the government has placed a ban on foreign visits, allowing only obligatory visits.

Moreover, the government has constituted a committee for rightsizing to cut expenses.

In attendance were senators, Haji Hidayatullah Khan and Prof Sajid Mir, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Interior Special Secretary Waqas Ali Mehmood, NHSR&C Special Secretary Nasiruddin Mashood Ahmed, NHA Chairman Mohammad Sheheryar Sultan, and other senior officials from the concerned departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CDA Senate panel Islamabad sectors files of houses

Comments

200 characters

Islamabad sectors: Senate panel concerned about missing files

PM for keeping momentum to develop strong economic partnership with KSA

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Fuel adjustments on QTAs, FCAs: Nepra explains how positive financial impact will be reversed

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

Oct 31st deadline: TDS CC issues stern warning to non-filer traders

$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

SECP proposes ‘Islamic Financial Services Act’

PTBA assails DGI&I’s policies

A new record set: MTBs: investors place bids worth over Rs2trn

Read more stories