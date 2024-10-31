Islamabad sectors: Senate panel concerned about missing files

ISLAMABAD: Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances expressed serious concern over missing files of houses located in the I-10/4 and F-11/3 sectors of Islamabad.

The committee met with Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan in the chair at Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges on Wednesday.

The Senate Committee deliberated on the missing files of houses located in the I-10/4 and F-11/3 sectors of Islamabad.

The CDA chairman apprised that there is no record of allotment or any other relevant documents in both cases.

However, the CDA has referred the matter to the FIA for further inquiry. Moreover, both cases are pending before the civil courts, and the case of I-10/4 has been decided by the court in favour of the affectee; however, its execution is pending before the court.

The committee discussed the assurance concerning the reconstruction of Ayub Bridge in Havelian, District Abbottabad, on N-35.

The NHA chairman stated that the reconstruction work has been completed and the road is open to the public.

Discussing the assurance regarding the installation of an MRI machine in the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, Special Secretary for National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Nasirud din Mashood Ahmed, apprised that the work is in process and will be completed before the end of November this year.

Concerning the assurance given by the Minister of Defence regarding the present status of work on the project to convert the land leased out to the Army Heritage Foundation into an entertainment park for the general public. The officials stated that the given assurance has been fulfilled and the land has been converted into an entertainment park.

Furthermore, the committee discussed the assurance given by the Minister of State for Finance and Revenue regarding cutting expenses to provide relief to the general public. Officials informed that the government has placed a ban on foreign visits, allowing only obligatory visits.

Moreover, the government has constituted a committee for rightsizing to cut expenses.

In attendance were senators, Haji Hidayatullah Khan and Prof Sajid Mir, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Interior Special Secretary Waqas Ali Mehmood, NHSR&C Special Secretary Nasiruddin Mashood Ahmed, NHA Chairman Mohammad Sheheryar Sultan, and other senior officials from the concerned departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024