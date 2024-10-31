Al Qadir Trust case: Bushra’s lawyer conducts cross-examination of prosecution witness

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s counsel on Wednesday conducted cross-examination of a prosecution witness in £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam, commonly known as the Al Qadir Trust case against Khan and his wife before the Accountability Court.

The Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case, adjourned the case after partial cross-examination of the prosecution witness and investigation officer (IO) Umair Nadeem of the case till today (Thursday).

During the hearing, Khan’s wife’s counsel, Usman Riaz Gull conducted a cross-examination of the witness, Nadeem.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Amjad Pervaiz objected to the question asked by the defence counsel from the witness.

He told the court that the higher judiciary has also declared asking unnecessary questions non favourable act. The defence is wasting time of the court by asking non-favourable act, he said.

The court declared the objection raised by the prosecution valid and stopped the defence counsel from asking unnecessary questions.

The defence counsel argued that he would challenge the court’s decision in which it declared the prosecution’s objection is valid.

