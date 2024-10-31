Barcodes on food labels ordered

LAHORE: Secretary Price Control and Commodities Management Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to ensure that Food Business Operators (FBOs) and manufacturers introduce barcodes/unique codes on each food product label.

He said that barcodes or unique codes will help to obtain complete product details. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at PFA headquarters to review regarding the quality of ghee and PFA rules.

On the occasion, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Muhammad Asim Javed gave a briefing regarding the amendments in the laws.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti emphasized the importance of barcodes on food labels for traceability and quality assurance, directing the PFA to combat food fraud and adulteration. He said that introducing barcodes on food items can enable complete traceability from production to sale. He further said that manufacturers of fake labelling and packaging of registered and well-known brands will be included in the category of food fraud.

He said that businesses involved in food adulteration will be closed, and those food businesses that repeatedly violate the rules will be closed for six months.

He also directed the PFA to ensure business facilitation along with checking of food points. He stated that star rating and appreciation certificates will also be issued to food points maintaining high standards.

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, sampling of all ghee brands will be done across the province. He said that all possible steps will be taken to ensure the availability of high quality ghee.

Food traders should ensure compliance with Punjab Food Authority rules, otherwise strict action will be taken against violators, he added.

