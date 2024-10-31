AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Markets Print 2024-10-31

China and HK stocks drop as US election risks loom

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks dipped on Wednesday, with investors cautious ahead of the US election, while also awaiting a top leadership meeting next week that could reveal fiscal stimulus details.

The European Union’s decision to significantly increase tariffs on Chinese-built electric vehicles also weighed on sentiment and dragged down new energy vehicles stocks.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.9%, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.6%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 1.6%.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported China is considering approving next week the issuance of over 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) in extra debt in the next few years to revive its fragile economy.

The potential package failed to impress the markets with analysts saying the size was in line with expectations while support for consumption remained modest.

More clues on the fiscal stimulus package may come from a meeting of China’s National People’s Congress, set for next week.

“The market has been eager to get a concrete number (of the fiscal stimulus package). Of course implementation is key, depending much on monetary transmission and consumption power,” said Linda Lam, head of equity advisory for North Asia at UBP.

At the close, liquor makers, financials and electric vehicle-related stocks were among top underperformers in mainland A-shares, down 1.9%, 1.3% and 1.3% respectively.

In Hong Kong, Chinese tech giants listed in the city lost 2.4%.

The US is finalising rules that will limit US investments in artificial intelligence and other technology sectors in China.

Investors are nervous about a tight US election race that could have huge ramifications for China, with Republican candidate Donald Trump vowing to impose a 60% duty on imports from China. Markets are also focusing this week on purchasing managers index readings from the country, due on Thursday and Friday, that would provide fresh clues on the health of the world’s second largest economy.

China Hong Kong stocks

