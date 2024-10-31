AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Markets Print 2024-10-31

Nikkei closes at 2-week peak as tech shares track Nasdaq

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a two-week closing high on Wednesday, as technology stocks tracked the Nasdaq’s record finish overnight.

The Nikkei climbed 0.96% to 39,277.39, its highest close since Oct. 15 in its third straight session of gains. The broader Topix rose 0.81% to 2,703.72.

“There were not any strong market-moving cues and the momentum was not strong,” said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

“Investors just bought back stocks that were sold last week for fears of political turmoil. Local equities had fallen despite a weaker yen.”

The prospect that Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party and its ruling coalition partner may lose their majority in the lower house of parliament pushed the Nikkei down 2.7% last week. Overnight, the Nasdaq scored a record closing high and the S&P 500 rose, while the Dow fell as investors digested a host of corporate earnings and awaited Google-parent Alphabet’s results that came after the market close.

In Japan, chip-related shares rose, with Disco surging 11.21% and Lasertec up 4.38%. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rose 3.43% to provide the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Technology investor SoftBank Group rose 2.62%.

Hino Motors tanked 13.34% after the truck maker flagged an annual net loss as it reported a 230 billion yen ($1.5 billion) extraordinary loss.

Nikkei Nikkei index

