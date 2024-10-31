Stable trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 9,200 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

Approximately, 400 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo, 1200 bales of Yazman Mandi, 1400 bales of Sadiqabad, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 800 bales of Lodhran, 600 bales of Khan Pur, 600 bales of Fort Abbas, 400 bales of Multan, 400 bales of Bahawalpur, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Panu Aqil were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Rasolabad, 200 bales of Kotri, 200 bales of Kandiyaro were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Sui Gas were sold in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 2400 bales of MianWali, 600 bales of Bagho Behar were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,100 per maund, 200 bales of Dharan Wala, 200 bales of Jalal Pur were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 1800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 800 bales of Bahawalpur, 600 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund and 400 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

