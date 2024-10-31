WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 30, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 29-Oct-24 28-Oct-24 25-Oct-24 24-Oct-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105448 0.105489 0.105516 0.105753
Euro 0.811335 0.813572 0.813678 0.812306
Japanese yen 0.004924 0.004903 0.004943 0.004925
U.K. pound 0.977947 0.976956 0.976226 0.975542
U.S. dollar 0.753049 0.752054 0.751666 0.752066
Algerian dinar 0.005645 0.005636 0.005637 0.005634
Australian dollar 0.494377 0.495679 0.497678 0.499973
Botswana pula 0.056102 0.056028 0.056074 0.056029
Brazilian real 0.131804 0.131981 0.131957 0.131754
Brunei dollar 0.568339 0.567759 0.569487 0.569359
Canadian dollar 0.541241 0.541858 0.543204
Chilean peso 0.000796 0.000792 0.000795 0.000793
Czech koruna 0.031975 0.032218 0.032215
Danish krone 0.108775 0.10908 0.109059 0.108891
Indian rupee 0.008957 0.008945 0.00894 0.008945
Israeli New Shekel 0.201135 0.201731 0.198591
Korean won 0.000543 0.000543 0.000544 0.000544
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45733 2.45328 2.45452
Malaysian ringgit 0.172303 0.172509 0.172797 0.172789
Mauritian rupee 0.016208 0.016231 0.016248 0.016276
Mexican peso 0.037613 0.037601 0.037715 0.037909
New Zealand dollar 0.450097 0.451338 0.452067
Norwegian krone 0.068516 0.068298 0.068842 0.068749
Omani rial 1.95851 1.95593 1.95596
Peruvian sol 0.200014 0.200337 0.200444
Philippine peso 0.012904 0.012941 0.013005 0.013012
Polish zloty 0.187088 0.187046 0.186893 0.18723
Qatari riyal 0.206882 0.206608 0.206612
Russian ruble 0.007737 0.007735 0.007776 0.007774
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200813 0.200548 0.200551
Singapore dollar 0.568339 0.567759 0.569487 0.569359
South African rand 0.042528 0.042598 0.042531 0.042568
Swedish krona 0.070447 0.070924 0.071079 0.071136
Swiss franc 0.867518 0.868222 0.867123 0.868988
Thai baht 0.0223 0.022254 0.022254 0.022282
Trinidadian dollar 0.111755 0.111591 0.111501
U.A.E. dirham 0.205051 0.20478 0.204783
Uruguayan peso 0.01835 0.018088 0.018078
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments