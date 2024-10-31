WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 30, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Oct-24 28-Oct-24 25-Oct-24 24-Oct-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105448 0.105489 0.105516 0.105753 Euro 0.811335 0.813572 0.813678 0.812306 Japanese yen 0.004924 0.004903 0.004943 0.004925 U.K. pound 0.977947 0.976956 0.976226 0.975542 U.S. dollar 0.753049 0.752054 0.751666 0.752066 Algerian dinar 0.005645 0.005636 0.005637 0.005634 Australian dollar 0.494377 0.495679 0.497678 0.499973 Botswana pula 0.056102 0.056028 0.056074 0.056029 Brazilian real 0.131804 0.131981 0.131957 0.131754 Brunei dollar 0.568339 0.567759 0.569487 0.569359 Canadian dollar 0.541241 0.541858 0.543204 Chilean peso 0.000796 0.000792 0.000795 0.000793 Czech koruna 0.031975 0.032218 0.032215 Danish krone 0.108775 0.10908 0.109059 0.108891 Indian rupee 0.008957 0.008945 0.00894 0.008945 Israeli New Shekel 0.201135 0.201731 0.198591 Korean won 0.000543 0.000543 0.000544 0.000544 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45733 2.45328 2.45452 Malaysian ringgit 0.172303 0.172509 0.172797 0.172789 Mauritian rupee 0.016208 0.016231 0.016248 0.016276 Mexican peso 0.037613 0.037601 0.037715 0.037909 New Zealand dollar 0.450097 0.451338 0.452067 Norwegian krone 0.068516 0.068298 0.068842 0.068749 Omani rial 1.95851 1.95593 1.95596 Peruvian sol 0.200014 0.200337 0.200444 Philippine peso 0.012904 0.012941 0.013005 0.013012 Polish zloty 0.187088 0.187046 0.186893 0.18723 Qatari riyal 0.206882 0.206608 0.206612 Russian ruble 0.007737 0.007735 0.007776 0.007774 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200813 0.200548 0.200551 Singapore dollar 0.568339 0.567759 0.569487 0.569359 South African rand 0.042528 0.042598 0.042531 0.042568 Swedish krona 0.070447 0.070924 0.071079 0.071136 Swiss franc 0.867518 0.868222 0.867123 0.868988 Thai baht 0.0223 0.022254 0.022254 0.022282 Trinidadian dollar 0.111755 0.111591 0.111501 U.A.E. dirham 0.205051 0.20478 0.204783 Uruguayan peso 0.01835 0.018088 0.018078 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

