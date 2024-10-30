AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.94%)
AIRLINK 120.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.66%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
DCL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.15%)
DFML 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.57%)
DGKC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.22%)
FCCL 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.08%)
FFBL 66.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.71%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.19%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.8%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.88%)
NBP 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-7.12%)
OGDC 175.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.4%)
PAEL 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
PPL 143.47 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (2.66%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
PTC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
SEARL 65.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.51%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
TOMCL 37.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
TPLP 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.52%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,588 Decreased By -108 (-1.11%)
BR30 28,594 Decreased By -289.9 (-1%)
KSE100 90,427 Decreased By -436.8 (-0.48%)
KSE30 28,391 Decreased By -164.2 (-0.57%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall as banks and Woolworths drag

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2024 11:08am

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, as banks lost ground and top grocer Woolworths led consumer stocks lower after warning about lower food earnings, while sticky core inflation cemented views that the central bank will not cut rates until next year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.8% lower at 8,180.4, its lowest close since Oct. 8.

Consumer stocks declined 3.6% to their lowest since late May, led by a more than 6% drop in Woolworths shares after the supermarket chain warned its first-half profit from its main Australian food division would dip.

Rival grocer Coles fell 2.4% a day ahead of its quarterly results.

Meanwhile, data showed that headline inflation slowed to a 3-1/2-year low in the third quarter, while the core measure was still sticky.

“RBA’s (Reserve Bank of Australia) preferred measure just didn’t come down far enough given the backdrop in the labour market, (which) is still fairly resilient and services inflation is still fairly sticky,” said Tony Syacamore, market analyst at IG Australia.

“Putting it all together, it’s goodbye to an RBA rate cut before Christmas, unfortunately.”

Rate-sensitive financials fell 0.9%, with the “Big Four” banks down in the range of 0.7% to 1.2%.

If a big retailer like Woolworths is seeing some sorts of behavioural changes at its cash registers, then potentially that may come through at banks as well in terms of credit demand and bad debt, among others, Sycamore said.

Banks, miners lead gains in Australian shares; inflation data awaited

Energy stocks slipped 0.7% as oil prices held near one-month lows, while miners edged 0.3% lower as iron ore prices slid.

Gold stocks were largely unchanged, while healthcare stocks were up 0.5%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 12,694.84.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares fall as banks and Woolworths drag

PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine

Deals with IPPs: Govt faces backlash from foreign govts

PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar today

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Oil hovers at one-month low with supply drivers back in focus

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

Pakistan’s largest IPP HUBCO posts Rs20.3bn profit in 1QFY25 despite revenue dip

IPPs running on baggasse: CPPA-G set to propose cut in fuel charges

56 cities: Values of immovable properties revised upward by FBR

$1.3bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in Q1

Read more stories