SBP, UAF launch ‘Agri Financial Literacy Student Ambassador Program’

FAISALABAD: State Bank of Pakistan in collaboration with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad has launched Agriculture Financial Literacy Student Ambassador Program to educate the farming community about the agricultural financing scheme in order to get rid them from the exploitation of middle man. It will also help create the awareness among the farmers about the latest agriculture trend.

Addressing the launching ceremony, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that 100 UAF students are engaged in the scheme by SBP that will create awareness in the four tehsils of Faisalabad. He said that such initiatives were the need of the hour for the handling of the farming community and a pathway to avoid the middle man.

He said it was a matter of concern that the country imports agricultural goods worth billions of the rupees. We have to transform our agriculture sector on modern lines and devise comprehensive policies to shrink the import and jack up the exports.

Director- Agriculture Credit & Financial Inclusion Department SBP Abid Qamar said that this flagship initiative seeks to raise awareness among the farming community regarding available financial schemes and government driven initiatives. AFLP stands out as a pioneering effort, as it unites all major stakeholders, including SBP, commercial banks, federal, and provincial governments departments, to engage with farmers collectively. He said that country imports the agriculture goods worth billions that if we become self-sufficient in the sector, it will bring prosperity in the country.

Waqas Kashif Bajwa, Chief Manager SBP BSC Faisalabad said that as many representatives from 11 banks are participating in the launching ceremony. He said that students will the given training. And the program will be enhanced to rest of the country in future in which others universities will also be engaged.

Institute of Agriculture Resource Economics UAF Head Dr. Muhammad Asghar, Huma Bukhari, Joint Director, FISD SBP Nadeem Khanzada Sr. Joint Director Agriculture Credit & Financial Inclusion Department spoke on the occasion.

