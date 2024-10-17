UNRWA chief warns of ‘real risk’ of Gaza famine

BERLIN: The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned Wednesday of the risk of famine in Gaza, a day after the United States said Israel had been warned to improve aid deliveries to the territory.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told a press conference in Berlin that “there is a real risk today... that we enter a situation where famine or acute malnutrition is unfortunately again a likelihood,” pointing to the upcoming winter and the weakened immune systems of Gaza’s population.

Vast areas of Gaza have been devastated by Israel’s retaliatory assault on the territory after the October 7 attack last year by Hamas.