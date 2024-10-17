AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.7%)
BOP 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
DFML 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
DGKC 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.63%)
FCCL 29.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.41%)
FFBL 57.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
HUBC 100.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1%)
HUMNL 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NBP 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.75%)
OGDC 170.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.37%)
PAEL 25.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
PPL 133.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
PRL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.48%)
PTC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.73%)
TELE 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
TRG 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.15%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,213 Increased By 8.6 (0.09%)
BR30 27,823 Increased By 106 (0.38%)
KSE100 86,282 Increased By 76.5 (0.09%)
KSE30 27,227 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.03%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-10-17

UNRWA chief warns of ‘real risk’ of Gaza famine

AFP Published October 17, 2024 Updated October 17, 2024 07:43am

BERLIN: The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned Wednesday of the risk of famine in Gaza, a day after the United States said Israel had been warned to improve aid deliveries to the territory.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told a press conference in Berlin that “there is a real risk today... that we enter a situation where famine or acute malnutrition is unfortunately again a likelihood,” pointing to the upcoming winter and the weakened immune systems of Gaza’s population.

Vast areas of Gaza have been devastated by Israel’s retaliatory assault on the territory after the October 7 attack last year by Hamas.

UN Gaza Philippe Lazzarini UNRWA UNRWA chief

Comments

200 characters

UNRWA chief warns of ‘real risk’ of Gaza famine

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

PM stresses for a ‘stable Afghanistan’

Joint communiqué: SCO urges end to protectionism, trade curbs

Alleged rape incident a fabricated story, insists Punjab CM

Export of 0.5m tons of sugar: Banks authorised to process cases

Returns filed late: LHC directs FBR to form experts’ panel for drafting law

Read more stories