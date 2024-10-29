AGL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
AIRLINK 125.39 Decreased By ▼ -7.62 (-5.73%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
DFML 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.42%)
DGKC 87.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.56%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FFBL 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.25%)
FFL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 105.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.98%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.86%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.67%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.66%)
OGDC 175.90 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.03%)
PAEL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 139.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
PRL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.65%)
SEARL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.35%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (6.15%)
TPLP 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
TRG 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.74%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.91%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 9,696 Increased By 60.3 (0.63%)
BR30 28,884 Increased By 263.7 (0.92%)
KSE100 90,864 Increased By 668.6 (0.74%)
KSE30 28,555 Increased By 128.3 (0.45%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

FII in Riyadh: world can’t progress, prosper without peace in Gaza, PM Shehbaz says

Published 29 Oct, 2024 08:28pm
FII in Riyadh: world can’t progress, prosper without peace in Gaza, PM Shehbaz says

Comments

200 characters

FII in Riyadh: world can’t progress, prosper without peace in Gaza, PM Shehbaz says

Five killed in attack on dam construction site in Balochistan’s Panjgur

Stock rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 settles at new all-time high of 90,864

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Nowshera reports Pakistan’s 42nd polio case for 2024

Pakistan, Russia to bolster security, defence cooperation: ISPR

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

At UN, Pakistan says it neither wants, nor is engaged in arms race in South Asia

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

Pakistan’s textile exporter slashes production amid cotton shortage, rising costs

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Read more stories