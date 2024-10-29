AGL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
AIRLINK 125.39 Decreased By ▼ -7.62 (-5.73%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
DFML 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.42%)
DGKC 87.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.56%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FFBL 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.25%)
FFL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 105.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.98%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.86%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.67%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.66%)
OGDC 175.90 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.03%)
PAEL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 139.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
PRL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.65%)
SEARL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.35%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (6.15%)
TPLP 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
TRG 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.74%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.91%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 9,696 Increased By 60.3 (0.63%)
BR30 28,884 Increased By 263.7 (0.92%)
KSE100 90,864 Increased By 668.6 (0.74%)
KSE30 28,555 Increased By 128.3 (0.45%)
Uncapped Bethell in England squad for New Zealand Test tour

AFP Published 29 Oct, 2024 05:24pm

LONDON: England included uncapped spin bowling all-rounder Jacob Bethell in a 16-man squad announced Tuesday for their upcoming Test tour of New Zealand, with wicketkeeper-batsman Jamie Smith omitted due to paternity leave.

Barbados-born Bethell, who made his T20 and ODI debuts against Australia last month, has only featured in 20 first-class matches and has a modest batting average of 25.44, without a century in any form of professional cricket.

Bethell is the only change to a Test squad recently beaten 2-1 in a three-match series away to Pakistan.

Nasser Hussain says Pakistan have found ‘kryptonite to Bazball’ with England series win

He is currently with the England white-ball squad in the Caribbean and, along with Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox, will join the Test team following their commitments against the West Indies.

Essex wicketkeeper Cox is now in line to make his Test debut in the absence of Smith, who will miss the three-match series which starts in Christchurch on November 28 to attend the birth of his first child.

England squad

Ben Stokes (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox (wkt), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

