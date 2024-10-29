Uncapped Bethell in England squad for New Zealand Test tour

LONDON: England included uncapped spin bowling all-rounder Jacob Bethell in a 16-man squad announced Tuesday for their upcoming Test tour of New Zealand, with wicketkeeper-batsman Jamie Smith omitted due to paternity leave.

Barbados-born Bethell, who made his T20 and ODI debuts against Australia last month, has only featured in 20 first-class matches and has a modest batting average of 25.44, without a century in any form of professional cricket.

Bethell is the only change to a Test squad recently beaten 2-1 in a three-match series away to Pakistan.

He is currently with the England white-ball squad in the Caribbean and, along with Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox, will join the Test team following their commitments against the West Indies.

Essex wicketkeeper Cox is now in line to make his Test debut in the absence of Smith, who will miss the three-match series which starts in Christchurch on November 28 to attend the birth of his first child.

England squad

Ben Stokes (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox (wkt), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes