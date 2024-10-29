Qatar says it will work with Biden administration until ‘last minute’ for Gaza ceasefire deal

DOHA: Qatar will work with US President Joe Biden’s administration “until the last minute” before the Presidential election to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal, the Qatari foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

“We don’t foresee any negative result of the elections on the mediation process itself. We believe that we are dealing with institutions, and in a country like the United States, the institutions are invested in finding a resolution to this crisis,” ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told a press conference.