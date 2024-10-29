AGL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
AIRLINK 125.49 Decreased By ▼ -7.52 (-5.65%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
DFML 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.63%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FFBL 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.86%)
FFL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
HUBC 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.45%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-5.64%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.19%)
NBP 69.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.92%)
OGDC 175.51 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.8%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 139.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PRL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
PTC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.85%)
SEARL 69.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (6.29%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TREET 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
TRG 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
UNITY 27.64 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.5%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 9,669 Increased By 33.1 (0.34%)
BR30 28,872 Increased By 252.4 (0.88%)
KSE100 90,893 Increased By 697 (0.77%)
KSE30 28,559 Increased By 132 (0.46%)
Sterling steady ahead of UK budget, set for first monthly fall since Sept 2023

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 02:48pm

LONDON: The pound held steady on Tuesday, while sterling options rose to their highest since the start of the month, reflecting a modest degree of nervousness among traders a day before UK finance minister Rachel Reeves presents the new budget.

Overnight implied options volatility, a measure of demand for protection against very near-term price swings, rose to its highest for sterling since Oct. 9, at 8.63%, while for euro/sterling options, it touched its highest since Sept. 19, at 5.33%.

The pound itself was last unchanged on the day at $1.297, on course for its first monthly loss since September 2023, down around 3%. Reeves will deliver the new Labour government’s first budget in 14 years on Wednesday, two years after then-Prime Minister Liz Truss’ tax-cutting plans sparked a crisis in the bond market.

She plans around 40 billion pounds ($52 billion) worth of fiscal measures, according to government sources, mostly from tax increases plus cuts to some public services, to meet her pledge to cover day-to-day spending without borrowing.

ING strategist Francesco Pesole said there was no political risk premium priced into the pound right now, while speculators are sitting on a fairly substantial bullish position in sterling futures, which could quickly get unwound if there is any disappointment stemming from the budget.

“Sterling continues to look vulnerable ahead of tomorrow’s budget event and next week’s US election, and risks remain skewed to a move to $1.2800-1.2850,” he said.

In the run-up to Truss’ then-finance minister presenting the budget in 2022, overnight implied options volatility for sterling hit nearly 30%.

Sterling pinned near one month low after GDP data

Meanwhile, global asset managers are also relatively sanguine towards UK governments bonds - one of the biggest casualties of the Truss “mini budget” in September 2022.

Modest, but steady economic growth, along with a continued decline in UK inflation have reaped only one rate cut so far from the Bank of England this year.

Markets are priced for at least one more before the end of this year, but the BoE is expected to be one of the slower major central banks when it comes to lowering borrowing costs, meaning the pound has enjoyed a degree of support this year.

Sterling is still the best-performing major currency against the dollar in 2024, with a near 2% gain, compared with runner-up, the Chinese yuan, which in the offshore market, is down 0.5% against the US currency.

With the US presidential election just a week away, and the outcome too close to call, analysts have said many investors are unwilling to lay on large new trades.

