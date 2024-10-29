AGL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
AIRLINK 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.61 (-5.72%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DCL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
DFML 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.45%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FFBL 66.69 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (3.16%)
FFL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
HUBC 104.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.4%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.15%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.19%)
NBP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.29%)
OGDC 175.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.57%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 138.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PRL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
PTC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.53%)
SEARL 69.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.29%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
TOMCL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.01%)
TPLP 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TREET 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
TRG 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
UNITY 27.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.2%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
BR100 9,669 Increased By 33.1 (0.34%)
BR30 28,872 Increased By 252.4 (0.88%)
KSE100 90,902 Increased By 707 (0.78%)
KSE30 28,561 Increased By 133.7 (0.47%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 29 Oct, 2024 01:07pm

After decreasing in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan jumped on Tuesday in line with their increase in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs1,600, clocking in at Rs285,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs244,342 after it recorded an increase of Rs1,372, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price had decreased by Rs900 to settle at Rs283,400.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was $2,755 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $16 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,350 per tola.

Last week, gold prices hit a record-high level of Rs285,400 per tola.

Gold prices have surged to record highs in recent weeks, as conflicts in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US election spurred demand for safe-haven assets.

Bullion is considered a hedge against economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold US gold gold price gold imports gold rates Gold trade gold rate LME gold Gold Spot gold markets US gold prices Global Gold prices Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Israeli strike on Beit Lahiya kills at least 55 Palestinians, many trapped under rubble

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Oil prices little changed though US reserve bid lends support

Policeman killed in attack on polio vaccination teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PPL’s quarterly profit drops 24% amid lower sales, rising costs

SIFC for sharing 10 investible plans with KSA

Read more stories