AGL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
AIRLINK 125.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.51 (-5.65%)
BOP 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
DFML 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.31%)
DGKC 87.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.49%)
FCCL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
FFBL 67.01 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (3.65%)
FFL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
HUBC 104.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.35%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.67%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.72%)
NBP 69.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.1%)
OGDC 174.95 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.48%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 139.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
PRL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
PTC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.85%)
SEARL 69.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
TOMCL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (4.28%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TREET 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
TRG 49.93 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.32%)
UNITY 27.71 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.76%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 9,673 Increased By 36.9 (0.38%)
BR30 28,890 Increased By 269.7 (0.94%)
KSE100 90,941 Increased By 745.4 (0.83%)
KSE30 28,590 Increased By 163 (0.57%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Published 29 Oct, 2024 12:20pm

Comments

200 characters

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Israeli strike on Beit Lahiya kills at least 55 Palestinians, many trapped under rubble

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Oil prices little changed though US reserve bid lends support

Policeman killed in attack on polio vaccination teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

PPL’s quarterly profit drops 24% amid lower sales, rising costs

SIFC for sharing 10 investible plans with KSA

Read more stories