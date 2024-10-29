AGL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.56%)
AIRLINK 127.34 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.31%)
DFML 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
DGKC 88.42 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.1%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.27%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.1%)
FFL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 104.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.61%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.77%)
NBP 67.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
OGDC 174.76 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.37%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PPL 139.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.25%)
PRL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
PTC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 72.30 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.32%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.48%)
TRG 50.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.87%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.55%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
BR100 9,710 Increased By 74.4 (0.77%)
BR30 28,897 Increased By 277.4 (0.97%)
KSE100 91,103 Increased By 907.7 (1.01%)
KSE30 28,649 Increased By 221.6 (0.78%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Thailand inflation is too low, official says

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 11:25am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s inflation is too low and the inflation target should be higher, Deputy Finance Minster Paopoom Rojanasakul said on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting with the central bank on the issue.

Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate inches up to 1.6% in August

The government has pushed for a higher inflation goal from the current 1% to 3% range to spur a sluggish economy, while the central bank has insisted the current target, which has been in place since 2020, has worked well for the economy.

inflation Thailand Deputy Finance Minster Paopoom Rojanasakul

Comments

200 characters

Thailand inflation is too low, official says

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Buying spree at PSX pushes KSE-100 above 91,000 level

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Read more stories