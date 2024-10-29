Thailand inflation is too low, official says

BANGKOK: Thailand’s inflation is too low and the inflation target should be higher, Deputy Finance Minster Paopoom Rojanasakul said on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting with the central bank on the issue.

The government has pushed for a higher inflation goal from the current 1% to 3% range to spur a sluggish economy, while the central bank has insisted the current target, which has been in place since 2020, has worked well for the economy.