US lawmakers urge Biden to secure IK release

WASHINGTON: More than 60 members of the US House of Representatives have written a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to pressure Islamabad to release PTI founder Imran Khan.

The congressmen stressed the president that efforts should be made to also secure release of other political prisoners in Pakistan.

The former prime minister has been incarcerated since August last year after his conviction in several criminal case ahead of the February 8 elections.

In their letter, the lawmakers belonging to the Democratic party urged President Biden to prioritise human rights in the US policy towards Pakistan.

“We write today to urge you to use the United States’ substantial leverage with Pakistan’s government to secure the release of political prisoners including former Prime Minister Khan and curtail widespread human rights abuses,” they wrote.

They also asked the US embassy officials to visit Imran in Adiala Jail.

The letter marked the first such collective call from congressmen for the release of Imran, “who otherwise has had testy relations with Washington as a long standing critic of US foreign policy,” according to US Representative Greg Casar, who is one of the congressmen who wrote the letter. Casar noted that following Imran’s ouster from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence vote in 2022, multiple cases were filed against him and he has been in prison since August 2023.

The letter also stressed on the US administration to seek assurance from the government of Pakistan about Imran’s safety and well-being in custody.

The Democratic lawmakers also raised concerns about reported irregularities in Pakistan’s elections held on February 8 this year. However, the government denied being unfair in treatment of the former premier and its election commission also denied that the elections were rigged.

According to Reuters, Washington said the February vote could not be characterised as free and fair. Britain, the European Union and the United Nations also raised concerns.

Imran was disqualified by the election watchdog after he was convicted in the Toshakhana case.