AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-25

US lawmakers urge Biden to secure IK release

INP Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

WASHINGTON: More than 60 members of the US House of Representatives have written a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to pressure Islamabad to release PTI founder Imran Khan.

The congressmen stressed the president that efforts should be made to also secure release of other political prisoners in Pakistan.

The former prime minister has been incarcerated since August last year after his conviction in several criminal case ahead of the February 8 elections.

In their letter, the lawmakers belonging to the Democratic party urged President Biden to prioritise human rights in the US policy towards Pakistan.

“We write today to urge you to use the United States’ substantial leverage with Pakistan’s government to secure the release of political prisoners including former Prime Minister Khan and curtail widespread human rights abuses,” they wrote.

They also asked the US embassy officials to visit Imran in Adiala Jail.

The letter marked the first such collective call from congressmen for the release of Imran, “who otherwise has had testy relations with Washington as a long standing critic of US foreign policy,” according to US Representative Greg Casar, who is one of the congressmen who wrote the letter. Casar noted that following Imran’s ouster from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence vote in 2022, multiple cases were filed against him and he has been in prison since August 2023.

The letter also stressed on the US administration to seek assurance from the government of Pakistan about Imran’s safety and well-being in custody.

The Democratic lawmakers also raised concerns about reported irregularities in Pakistan’s elections held on February 8 this year. However, the government denied being unfair in treatment of the former premier and its election commission also denied that the elections were rigged.

According to Reuters, Washington said the February vote could not be characterised as free and fair. Britain, the European Union and the United Nations also raised concerns.

Imran was disqualified by the election watchdog after he was convicted in the Toshakhana case.

Pakistan US US House of Representatives US lawmakers Imran Khan Democratic Party US president Joe Biden General Elections 2024 PTI founder

Comments

200 characters

US lawmakers urge Biden to secure IK release

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories