LCCI calls for private sector’s role in policy making

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of commerce and Industry on Monday called for a private sector role in policy making in the larger good of economy.

“Unless and until, the private sector is consulted before the formulation of policies, it would be very difficult to gear up the economy.”

These views were expressed by the LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry while addressing the delegation of City Traders Association, led by the President Sheikh Muhammad Fayaz.

Former LCCI president Muhammad Ali Mian and former senior vice president Ali Hussam Asghar also spoke while trader’s leader Babar Mahmood, Syed Saleem Ullah, Farooq Ahmed, Faheem Mahmood, Javed Siddiqui, Shahzad Nazir, Nadeem Nazir, Zeshan Iftikhar, Amir Riaz, Umair Ismail, former VP Tahir Manzoor Ch, Executive Committee members of the Lahore Chamber, Ahsan Shahid, Karamat Ali Awan, Umar Sarfraz along with former Executive Committee members Usman Malik and Zeeshan Sohail Malik were the key participants of the meeting.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry underscored the importance of collaboration between the government and the business community. They said that we must address their issues collectively to ensure sustained growth.

Sheikh Muhammad Fayaz, representing the delegation gave a detailed briefing to the LCCI office-bearers on the issues being faced by the business community.

In response to these concerns, the LCCI office-bearers encouraged the delegation to submit their issues in writing to ensure that actionable steps can be taken. They discussed several potential resolutions.

Mian Abuzar Shad, Engineer Khalid Usman and Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that the LCCI is committed to advocate for policy changes at the government level that would simplify the tax system, improve access to finance and enhance support for exports.

LCCI former president Muhammad Ali Mian and former SVP Ali Hussam Asghar suggested holding regular meetings to ensure ongoing dialogue between the Chamber and traders to foster an environment of transparency and cooperation.

