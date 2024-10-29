Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-29

Malaysian palm oil trades sideways

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 03:27am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures traded sideways on Monday, as technical buying and a weaker ringgit limited its losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 6 ringgit, or 0.13%, to 4,530 ringgit ($1,039.47) a metric ton at the close.

The contract declined 1.59% over two consecutive sessions. The crude palm oil futures market recovered from early losses at midday due to technical buying and a weaker ringgit, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.48% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.52%, while its palm oil contract lost 1.13%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 2.6%. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices tumbled by more than $4 a barrel after Israel’s retaliatory strike against Iran at the weekend bypassed oil and nuclear facilities and did not disrupt energy supplies.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil soyoil Soyoil prices Malaysia ringgit

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil trades sideways

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

PM to take part in 8th Edition of FII in Riyadh

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Imported coal supply to Sahiwal power plant: CPPA-G asks PR to increase number of freight trains

World Bank terms progress of $188m PHCSP ‘moderately satisfactory’

Membership of BRICS: President seeks Russia’s support

Hefty penalty imposed on manufacturer: FBR begins scrutinising cement sector

Read more stories