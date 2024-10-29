Leading mills sideline on lack of fresh leads

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Mianwali,800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 400 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Bahawalpur were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

