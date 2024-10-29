Markets Print 2024-10-29
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 28, 2024).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 17.30 17.80
2-Week 16.75 17.25
1-Month 16.42 16.92
3-Month 14.73 14.98
6-Month 13.83 14.08
9-Month 13.62 14.12
1-Year 13.22 13.72
Data source: SBP
