Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 28, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 29 Oct, 2024 03:27am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 28, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      17.30    17.80
2-Week      16.75    17.25
1-Month     16.42    16.92
3-Month     14.73    14.98
6-Month     13.83    14.08
9-Month     13.62    14.12
1-Year      13.22    13.72
==========================

Data source: SBP

