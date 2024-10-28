Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Russian Speaker Valentina Matvienko attends special sitting of Senate of Pakistan

Published 28 Oct, 2024 05:32pm
Iran says it will ‘use all available tools’ to respond to Israel’s attack

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

FFC makes Rs22.6bn profit in 3QCY24, but holds off on dividend amid merger plans

Oil slides by nearly 6% after limited Israeli retaliatory attack on Iran

Indus Motor temporarily halts operations citing inventory shortage

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 43,000

Israel presses Gaza and Lebanon assaults as Egypt touts truce plan

Kirsten quits as Pakistan white-ball coach, Gillespie to fill in

Gold price per tola decreases Rs900 in Pakistan

Pressure mounts to oust Bangladesh president

