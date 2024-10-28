Golootlo, Pakistan’s leading discount aggregator, launches SoftPOS powered by Alliance Network

Golootlo, Pakistan’s largest savings platform, has formed a strategic partnership with Alliance Network, a global market leader of payment solutions and technology. This collaboration aims to introduce SoftPOS technology into Golootlo’s Merchant App, revolutionizing the way merchants accept payments and manage their operations.

The signing ceremony for this landmark agreement took place on October 14, 2024, at OMA House in Sharjah, UAE.

The agreement was signed by Majjid Bashir, Chairman of Golootlo, and Niranj Sangal, Group CEO of Alliance Network, in the presence of top executives from both organizations, including Fahad Mahmood, CEO Golootlo, Syed Ahsan Aslam, MD Golootlo, Musharraf Abbas, CEO OMA Pakistan, Evren Gurleroglu, SVP Global Business Alliance Network, Nadeem Haroon, Country Head UPI Pakistan, Bahrain & Qatar, and Aman Gazi, Product Head UnionPay International Middle East.

This partnership signifies the commitment of both companies to enhancing the digital payment landscape in Pakistan.

Golootlo, known for offering unmatched deals and discounts to millions of consumers through its vast merchant network, continues to enhance its value proposition by enabling merchants to adopt innovative payment solutions. By integrating Alliance Network’s SoftPOS technology, Golootlo merchants can now accept contactless payments directly via their smartphones.

Alliance Network, with a strong presence across the Middle East, Africa, and APAC regions, specializes in providing cutting-edge payment solutions. Their SoftPOS technology transforms smartphones into secure and efficient payment acceptance devices, making it easier for businesses of all sizes to manage digital payments with minimal investment in infrastructure.

Majjid Bashir, Chairman of Golootlo, remarked on the partnership: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Alliance Network, an industry leader in payment technology. The integration of SoftPOS into our merchant app not only simplifies payment processes but also allows our merchants to provide a seamless, contactless payment experience to their customers. This partnership is a crucial step in Golootlo’s mission to empower businesses with tools that enhance their operations and customer engagement.”

Niranj Sangal, Group CEO of Alliance Network, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Golootlo to introduce SoftPOS technology to its extensive merchant network, offering merchants an intuitive platform that enhances financial inclusion and simplifies payment acceptance without costly hardware, particularly in rapidly growing markets such as Pakistan.”

“Alliance Network is committed to accelerate digital transformation, as businesses are transitioning to digital payments en masse to boost operational efficiency.”

The partnership between Golootlo and Alliance Network aligns with the growing demand for contactless and digital payment solutions, particularly in emerging markets like Pakistan. The integration of SoftPOS into Golootlo’s Merchant App is expected to drive higher adoption of digital payments, providing merchants with a cost-effective, scalable, and user-friendly platform to grow their businesses.

About Golootlo

Golootlo is Pakistan’s largest savings platform, offering exclusive discounts & deals at over 30,000+ merchants nationwide via the Golootlo App & Golootlo powered debit cards. With a focus on providing value through its innovative digital solutions, Golootlo enables consumers to save on everyday transactions from in-store purchases & food deliveries to online shopping, while helping merchants expand their customer base.

About Alliance Network

With over 29 years of experience in payment technologies, Alliance Network is a leading provider of end-to-end payment solutions, offering businesses comprehensive services for both issuance and acquiring operations. Specializing in cutting-edge technologies, Alliance Network delivers scalable and, secure platforms such as SoftPOS, which empowers businesses to manage payments seamlessly and efficiently. With a strong focus on value-added services, Alliance Network enhances digital experiences for merchants and financial institutions alike, driving innovation and operational efficiency in the fast-growing digital economies of emerging markets.