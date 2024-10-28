Futures spread down 943bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 943bps to 9.07 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 210.6 percent to 332.10 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 106.92 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 133.3 percent to Rs 15.09 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 6.47 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024