UHS team represents Pakistan at SSAMESA annual conference in China

LAHORE: A delegation from the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore, led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, represented Pakistan at the Annual Conference of the South and Southeast Asia Medical Education and Service Alliance (SSAMESA) held from October 24-27, 2024.

The event was hosted by Kunming Medical University (KMU) and has brought together prominent policymakers and medical education leaders from across South and Southeast Asia, including countries like Malaysia, Nepal, and Thailand.

The UHS delegation comprised Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore (Vice Chancellor, UHS), Prof. Nadia Naseem (Pro-Vice Chancellor, UHS), Prof. Sidrah Saleem (Director R&D, UHS), and Prof. Allah Rakha (Head of Forensic Medicine, UHS).

The conference commenced with an official pre-conference dinner on October 24, which provided an opportunity for networking and fostering cultural exchange among South Asian and Southeast Asian medical experts. On the first day of the conference (October 25), the UHS Vice Chancellor participated in a consultative meeting with other university heads and vice-chancellors, chaired by SSAMESA President Prof. Xia Xueshan. During the meeting, Prof. Rathore proposed the nomination of focal persons from each member country to enhance collaborative efforts in medical education and research. He also suggested a unified approach to expand research and academic exchange programs, aiming to strengthen collective capabilities in addressing regional health challenges.

As a gesture of goodwill, the Vice Chancellor presented shields to Prof. Xia and other SSAMESA country representatives.

The following day (October 26), the UHS delegation engaged in a one-on-one meeting with the President and Vice President of SSAMESA, alongside senior officials from KMU’s Public Health and International Affairs departments. The discussion centered on formalizing ties through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic and research collaboration, particularly in public health, nursing, and maternal and child health. A student exchange program was also agreed upon, with the initial step being the invitation of a Pakistani student delegation to China for academic and technical exposure.

The scientific segment of the conference saw Prof. Sidrah Saleem presenting a research paper titled “Molecular Detection and Phylogenetic Analysis of Mcr Gene Carrying Gram-Negative Bacteria – A One Health Approach”, co-authored by Prof. Rathore. The presentation was well-received, with the scientific committee commending the findings of the Pakistani research team.

The 52-member alliance has collaborated successfully in various areas such as talent cultivation, academic exchanges, epidemic prevention cooperation, and medical technology training. The alliance has become an important platform for communication and cooperation in medical education and healthcare between China and South Asian and Southeast Asian countries. It plays an increasingly significant role in promoting the construction of a regional health community. UHS is the founding member of the alliance.

