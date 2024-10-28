KP Assembly expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passed a joint resolution unanimously on Sunday by expressing complete solidarity with the people of Kashmir and condemned human rights violations at IIOJK.

The house through the resolution highlighted ongoing human rights violations by Indian occupied forces at IIOJK.

The resolution was presented by Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi, Mushtaq Ghani, along with members Ahmed Kundi of PPP, Abdul Salam Afridi PTI, and others.

The assembly strongly condemned mass killing in occupied Kashmir, saying that over the past 75 years, more than 100,000 Kashmiris were killed by Indian occupied forces at IIOJK.

The resolution pointed out that around 25,000 women were made widows, and millions of children have been orphaned at IIOJK.

India had illegally occupied Kashmir, the resolution said, asserting that no political process or election can serve as a substitute for the right to self-determination.

The assembly also denounced the deployment of over 900,000 Indian troops in occupied Kashmir and the imposition of oppressive black laws.

In a tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir, the assembly expressed respect for their sacrifice and called upon the international community to take notice of these HR violations and atrocities.

It urged India to revoke its illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019 and reaffirmed the need for the Kashmiris to be allowed to determine their future in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The resolution concluded with a strong message of support for the Kashmiri people, reaffirming the commitment to standing with them in their just struggle for rights of self-determination.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly organized a walk at the Flag Point to observe Black Day for Kashmir, with Deputy Speaker Suraya Bibi in chair, ministers, and assembly members in attendance.

Participants raised their voices in solidarity with the Kashmiri people, demanding that their rights be upheld in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The event highlighted ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK and called for increased international attention and action.

The walk served as a reminder of the struggles faced by Kashmiris and reinforced the assembly’s commitment to advocating for their rights and self-determination.

The chair adjourned the assembly proceedings till Monday, October 28, at 3 pm.