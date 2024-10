LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif has arrived in London, where he was welcomed by party leaders Zubair Gul, Ahsan Dar, and Khurram Butt at the Avenfield apartments.

Nawaz Sharif’s arrival in London follows a brief stay in Dubai after departing Lahore two days ago on an Emirates flight, EK-625.