AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-28

Sri Lankan shares log sixth straight weekly gains

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by industrials and financial stocks. The CSE All-Share...
Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2024 06:21am

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by industrials and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.35% higher at 12,517.58 points. It gained 1.73% for the week, logging the sixth straight weekly rise.

Nation Lanka Finance and Industrial Asphalts were the top percentage gainers on the index, up 50% and 33.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 135.1 million shares from 124.7 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 4.75 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($16.2 million) from 4.79 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lankan shares log sixth straight weekly gains

CASA-1000: World Bank mission due today to remove bottlenecks

Corporate sector: Only 5,000 big cos are practically compliant taxpayers

Now 20 UK MPs seek UK govt’s intervention in securing IK’s release

SNGPL move to reinitiate arbitration perturbs NPPMCL

Capacity payment issue: 10 IPPs seek PM’s intervention

Bilawal-led PPP team meets Shehbaz

All eyes on full court; agenda remains unclear

Israeli strikes kill at least 45 in Gaza, medics say, as ceasefire talks ‘resume’

Iranian officials to determine how to respond to Israel, Supreme Leader says

Miftah says ‘complete overhaul of system is essential’

Read more stories