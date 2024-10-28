AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
World Print 2024-10-28

UN chief ‘shocked’

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2024 06:21am

UNITED NATIONS: UN chief Antonio Guterres said Sunday he was “shocked by harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction” in north Gaza, where Israeli forces are carrying out attacks they say aim to prevent Hamas regrouping.

“The plight of Palestinian civilians trapped in North Gaza is unbearable,” Guterres’s spokesman said.

“The Secretary-General is shocked by the harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction in the north, with civilians trapped under rubble, the sick and wounded going without life-saving health care, and families lacking food and shelter.”

