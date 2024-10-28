PHA develops Mughal-inspired gardens on The Mall

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has begun the development of three open-access community gardens along The Mall, drawing inspiration from Mughal-era horticultural practices, a spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

Bagh-i-Noor Jahan, named after the renowned Mughal empress, will feature green spaces stretching between Nila Gumbad Road and Anarkali Bazaar along The Mall. According to the spokesperson, these gardens are located near landmarks such as the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), Pak Tea House, and Hafiz Juice Corner.

The gardens will blend early 17th-century Mughal horticultural practices with botanical species introduced by foreigners, creating a harmonious fusion of history and nature. With over 80 proposed varieties of indigenous plants, the PHA has already planted more than 30, including plumeria (gul-i-cheen), periwinkle, and rose moschata (desi gulab).

The garden will also feature a bird bath to assist feathered and other winged creatures in accessing the water they need. “A source of clean, fresh water can be one of the hardest things for birds to find,” the spokesperson noted. With the idea of “a garden for every creation,” the project aims to restore biodiversity and boost the small-bird population along the historic thoroughfare of The Mall.

An aerial view of the road reveals a distinct shape resembling a Sarus Crane, a bird favored by Emperor Jahangir and often depicted in Mughal court paintings. Inspired by modern interpretations of historical texts such as Tuzk-i-Jahangiri, Jahangir’s autobiography, the garden’s design aims to reestablish Noor Jahan’s legacy as one of Lahore’s most influential matriarchs. Because of their location near Anarkali, the gardens honor both Anarkali, a courtesan believed to have been involved with Prince Saleem (later known as Jahangir), and Noor Jahan, Jahangir’s wife, the spokesperson said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024