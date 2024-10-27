AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Storm Trami lands in central Vietnam posing flood risks

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2024 10:11am

HANOI: Storm Trami is making landfall in central Vietnam on Sunday as the authorities warn the heavy rains it triggers could cause dangerous floods.

The Southeast Asian country, with a long coastline, is prone to storms and floods that often cause heavy casualties and property damage.

Rainfall in several parts of provinces from Quang Binh to Quang Nam is forecast to reach 60 cm (23.62 inches) on Sunday and Monday, according to the national weather forecast agency.

“The risks of floods are high at urban areas from Ha Tinh to Binh Dinh provinces,” the agency said.

Heavy rains are also expected to hit the Central Highlands, the country’s key coffee growing area, according to the agency. Trami, with wind speeds of up to 88 kph (54.68 mph), was 65 kilometres (40.39 miles) northeast of Danang at 9:00 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Sunday.

The storm has forced four airports in central Vietnam to temporarily close, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Thousands flee homes as fierce tropical storm batters Philippines

Among them, the international airport in Danang City will be closed from 6:00 a.m. on Sunday until 4:00 a.m.

on Monday. State media reports said Trami’s strong winds downed trees and advertisement boards in Danang.

Last month, typhoon Yagi and the floods it triggered killed more than 300 people and caused property damage of more than $3.3 billion in northern Vietnam.

