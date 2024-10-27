AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
World Print 2024-10-27

Gulf warns over Israeli ‘escalation’

RIYADH, (Saudi Arabia): Saudi Arabia led Gulf warnings on Saturday of Israeli “escalation”, after Israel struck...
AFP Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia led Gulf warnings on Saturday of Israeli “escalation”, after Israel struck military targets in Iran, which backs Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Palestinian militants Hamas, already at war with Israel.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its condemnation and denunciation” of the Israeli strikes and emphasised its “firm position rejecting escalation of the conflict in the region”, which “threatens the security and the stability of countries and peoples” in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said on X.

Israel blamed “Iran and its proxies” for attacks on Israel, including an October 1 barrage of missiles fired by Iran in a direct attack against Israeli territory for which Israel had vowed retaliation.

Israel has been at war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip for more than a year, and last month turned its focus to Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon where it escalated air strikes and sent in ground troops.

The Saudi foreign ministry called for “the international community and influential parties to assume their roles and responsibilities to reduce the escalation and end the conflicts in the region”.

Qatar, a mediator trying to end the Gaza war, expressed in a foreign ministry statement its “deep concern about the serious repercussions that may result from this escalation” by Israel on Saturday.

The United Arab Emirates also condemned Israel’s targeting of Iran and voiced “deep concern” for the “repercussions on regional security and stability”.

Oman, which has long played a mediating role between Iran and Western countries, said Israel’s attack on Iran “fuels the cycle of violence and undermines efforts” to de-escalate.

It said the international community should “put an end to these blatant violations on the territory of neighbouring countries”.

Kuwait’s foreign ministry also expressed condemnation and accused Israel of “endangering the security of the region”.

Israel Saudi Arabia

