Spot rate sheds Rs200 per maund

Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,600 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

Around, 200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,100 per maund, 2400 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs 17,100 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 1200 bales of Mian Wali were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,100 per maund, 1000 bales of Fort Abbas, 400 bales of Lodhran, 800 bales of Sadiqabad, 200 bales of Jalalpur were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

