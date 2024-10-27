‘DFI increasing due to political stability’

LAHORE: Terming the improvement in the country’s economy as a positive sign, the Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan said on Saturday that foreign investment is increasing due to political stability.

He said this while talking to the delegation of New York Chamber of Small Corporations, led by founder Syed Alamdar Hussain Shah, met him at Governor House Lahore. Former Member of Provincial Assembly, Information Secretary People’s Party Central Punjab Shehzad Saeed Cheema was also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that overseas Pakistanis are playing a very important role in the economic development of the country. He said that overseas Pakistanis are ambassadors of Pakistan abroad.

He further said that the development of the country lies in the stability of the constitution and democracy. He said that the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment unanimously by all the political parties is a milestone in the history of the country.

On this occasion, the delegation informed the Governor of Punjab about various problems faced by them. They apprised the governor of the forced payment of tax on mobile phones at airports and confiscation of mobile phones for non-payment.

The governor Punjab assured the delegation to immediately contact the concerned department to resolve the issue. The delegation also invited Governor Punjab to attend a prize distribution ceremony of New York Chamber of Small Corporation as chief guest.

