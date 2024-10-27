Prices of essential kitchen items decline WoW

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a reduction during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price in wholesale market is stable at Rs6,300 per 50kg bag, while in retail it is being sold at Rs140 per kg. Chicken prices went down from Rs17,000 to Rs15,600 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which is being sold at Rs420 against Rs475 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs650 against Rs750 per kg.

Eggs price went up from Rs8,300 to Rs8,800 per carton of 30 dozens which in retail is being sold at Rs310 against Rs300 per dozen. Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; turmeric powder price went down from Rs800 to Rs750 per kg and red chilli powder form Rs650 to Rs600 per kg.

Wheat flour prices witnessed a reduction as the best quality flour is available at Rs1,370 against Rs1,400 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,420 against Rs1,450 per bag and normal quality wheat flour price is stable at Rs1,350 against Rs1,370 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,380 against Rs1,400 per 15kg bag.

Pulses prices remained stable as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs580, gram pulse at Rs350, whole gram pulse at Rs350, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs500-570 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg, and masoor price at Rs275 per kg.

No changes were noted in goods transportation fares, despite four time reduction in petroleum products prices over the past two months. The prices of cooked food items also remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs310, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs450 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

The official price of LPG remained stable at Rs251 per kg while in the market LPG is being sold at Rs310 per kg, which is Rs59 per kg higher than the OGRA’s set price of Rs251 per kg for October.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs130. Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati rice in wholesale market is available at Rs11,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200.

Ghee/cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee/oil is available at Rs6,300 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs400-410, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,400 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,450 per 5-litre bottle. Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers remained steady at Rs90 per 250ml pack and Rs350 per litre. Fresh milk prices also remained stable at Rs230 per litre and yoghurt at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

The survey observed no changes in bathing soaps’ prices as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs150 per pack, family size Lux at Rs130, and Ariel Surf at Rs600 per kg pack and Express Power at Rs580 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Prices of most of the vegetables witnessed a declining trend. Ginger price went down from Rs3,400 to Rs3,000 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs700-750 against Rs750-800 per kg, local garlic price is stable at Rs1,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs400-425 per kg and Quetta garlic price went up from Rs2,250 to Rs2,500 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs600-650 against Rs550-600 per kg.

Potato prices went up from Rs350-450 to Rs250-350 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs65-100 against Rs75-140 per kg; tomato price in wholesale market is stable at Rs275-400 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs80-120 against, and onion price went down from Rs550-750 to Rs350-500 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-140 against Rs130-180.

Capsicum price went up from Rs600 to Rs1,200 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs280-320 against Rs150-180, various varieties of pumpkin prices went down from Rs400-450 to Rs300-350 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-90 against Rs110-160; various types of tinda prices went down from Rs400-650 to Rs350-450 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-120 against Rs120-200; eggplant price is stable Rs350 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs90-110 per kg; cauliflower price is stable at Rs400 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs120-130 per kg and cabbage price went down from Rs300 to Rs250 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs70-80 against Rs80-100 per kg. Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs500 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs130-150 per kg, green chilli price went up from Rs550 to Rs750 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs180-200 against Rs150-1755 per kg, China carrot price went up from Rs350 to Rs450 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs120-130 against Rs90-110 per kg and cucumber price went down from Rs700 to Rs600 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs140-160 against Rs160-180 per kg.

Yam price went down from Rs600 to Rs500 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs130-150 against Rs150-170 per kg; turnip price went down from Rs450-500 to Rs350-400 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-110 against Rs120-140 per kg; peas price went up from Rs1,250 to Rs1,350 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs310-325 against Rs280-300 per kg; okra price went down from Rs450 Rs350 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-120 against Rs120-140, and fresh bean price went up from Rs900 to Rs1,000 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs225-250 against Rs200-220 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs100-240 against Rs120-270 per kg guava is available at Rs160-200 against Rs140-160 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs50-100 per dozen against Rs60-150 per dozen; various varieties of melons are available in the range of Rs90-150 against Rs100-160; pears are available in the range of Re200-300 againstRs150-200. Various varieties of peaches are being sold in the range of Rs230-300 against Rs150-300 per kg; Nawabpuri mangoes in the range of Rs180-300 against Rs120-250 per kg and grapes price in the range of Rs200-450 against Rs250-550 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices and official prices fixed by market committees which consist of commissioners, DCs, ACs, the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public. For instance, DC office has fixed onion price at Rs99-134 per kg while retailers are charging Rs120-150 per kg by making various excuses from some quantity was rotten to high transportation charges to high rents.

People said that the retailers are always violating the official price list and sell all the items on higher rates. Consumers have blamed that due to ineffective monitoring by commissioners, DCs, ACs, the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments, consumers were left at the mercy of the vendors as they were free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too.

They said one vendor was selling tomatoes of Rs80-120 per kg while another at Rs90-130 per kg of same quality while the official price is Rs70-100 per kg; mutton on some shops was available at Rs2,000 per kg and same quality of mutton was being sold at Rs2,200 per kg at others; wheat flour was available at Rs1,420 per 15kg bag on one shop and another shopkeeper was selling the same quality of the commodity at Rs1,350. They urged the government to strictly enforce the official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators.

However, Business Recorder also observed a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. Business Recorder has observed and repeatedly reported that retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand, which they are legally bound to provide the costumers and display at a prominent place.

According to traders, over the past few years, continuous increase in fuel and utilities’ costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices. They attributed around 20 percent increase in the prices of all the items to increase in gas and electricity bills. Traders are also forced to move up their margins to meet ever increasing expenditure from salaries to transportation costs and other miscellaneous expenses.

