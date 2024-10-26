UAE condemns military targeting of Iran, urges ‘maximum restraint’

CAIRO: The United Arab Emirates on Saturday condemned the military targeting of Iran and stressed the importance of exercising “maximum restraint” to avoid escalation, after Israel carried out airstrikes on military sites in Iran.
CAIRO: The United Arab Emirates on Saturday condemned the military targeting of Iran and stressed the importance of exercising “maximum restraint” to avoid escalation, after Israel carried out airstrikes on military sites in Iran.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 25
|
277.66
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 25
|
277.46
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 25
|
152.31
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 25
|
0.87
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 25
|
1.30
|
Euro to USD / Oct 25
|
1.08
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 25
|
5,808.12
|
India Sensex / Oct 25
|
79,402.29
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 25
|
37,913.92
|
Nasdaq / Oct 25
|
18,518.61
|
Hang Seng / Oct 25
|
20,590.15
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 25
|
8,248.84
|
Dow Jones / Oct 25
|
42,114.40
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 25
|
19,463.59
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 25
|
71.78
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 25
|
245,031.60
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 25
|
2,747.56
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 25
|
70.66
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 26
|
247.03
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 26
|
17,885
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 26
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Oct 26
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Oct 26
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Oct 26
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Oct 26
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Oct 26
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Oct 26
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Oct 26
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Oct 26
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 26
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Oct 26
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Oct 26
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Oct 26
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Oct 26
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Oct 26
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Oct 26
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Oct 26
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Oct 26
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Oct 26
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 26
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Oct 26
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Oct 26
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Oct 26
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Oct 26
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 26
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 26
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 26
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
Comments