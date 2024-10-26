AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
US approves $2bn arms sales to Taiwan including missiles

AFP Published 26 Oct, 2024 10:30am

WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Friday approved a $2 billion arms sale package for Taiwan including advanced surface-to-air missile systems and radar, a move that could provoke Beijing.

The sale, which awaits approval by Congress, includes several anti-aircraft systems, including NASAMS and 123 missiles totaling $1.16 billion, according to the agency responsible for the sale.

The agency also announced the sale of radar systems to Taiwan worth $828 million.

The equipment will be derived from US Air Force supplies.

China sanctions nine US defence firms in response to Taiwan sales

While the United States does not officially recognize Taiwan diplomatically, it is Taipei’s key partner and major provider of weapons – a point of consternation for Beijing, which has repeatedly called on Washington to stop arming the island, which it claims is part of its territory.

Beijing has regularly expressed anger at international support for Taipei and accused Washington of meddling in its affairs.

China maintains a near-daily presence of fighter jets, drones and warships around the island.

Beijing has said it will never renounce the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, and has also stepped up rhetoric about “unification” being “inevitable.”

Earlier this month, Taiwan detected a record 153 Chinese aircraft in one day.

In September, Beijing sanctioned US defense companies in retaliation for Washington’s approval of the sale of military equipment to Taiwan.

