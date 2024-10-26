PTEA assails govt for disconnecting gas supply to CPPs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has condemned the government’s decision to discontinue gas supply to highly efficient Captive Power Plants (CPPs) from January 1, 2025.

Khurram Mukhtar Patron in Chief PTEA and Sohail Pasha Chairman PTEA said in a joint statement that the entire value chain has invested billions of rupees in gas-based power plants for their own use. There are 480 CPPs on the SNGPL network and 800 on the SSGC network.

PETA maintains that CPPs require stable and consistent power through reliable sources like gas Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems to avoid voltage drops and fluctuations in critical operations. The inability of Discos to provide stable and consistent power due to outages and fluctuations will cause enormous damage to highly automated machines throughout the textile value chain.

